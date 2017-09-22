Fetty Wap’s Exes Alexis Skyy & Masika Kalysha Are At War & Here’s Why He’s To Blame

The tension between Fetty Wap’s former flames has reached a boiling point yet again, especially after reports surfaced claiming that Alexis Skyy is pregnant with his child. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why the ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ stars are at war!

Alexis Skyy, 23, is reportedly expecting a bundle of joy with her ex Fetty Wap, 26. Unfortunately, the shocking rumors are not sitting too well with her rival Masika Kalysha, 32, who also shares a precious little girl with the chart-topping rapper. “This whole thing is so messy, Masika’s about ready to snap,” a hip hop insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At the end of the day it’s Fetty that’s really to blame for this mess. He’s making promises to Masika and Alexis that he’s just not keeping. But instead of being mad at him Masika and Alexis are going after each other. They’ve been hating each other for a long time but now that Alexis is saying she’s having Fetty’s baby it’s a full on war.” See more pics of Alexis, right here.

“Masika is looking for Alexis, she wants to confront her,” our insider continued. “Alexis is hiding out though. She talks like she’s hard but fighting is not her thing, she’s a lover not a fighter. Alexis wouldn’t even go on stage with Masika at the reunion.” Fans of the hit VH1 series nearly lost their minds when the news made it’s rounds on Sept. 21, especially after Alexis shared a questionable photo to her Instagram account. Many thought she was hinting that the rumors were true, by posting a pic of herself laying down with her tummy exposed next to a plate of fruit, suitably captioned with a heart emoji. However, neither Fetty or Alexis have confirmed the speculation.

Masika and Alexis have been feuding throughout season four of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, leading many to choose sides as they try to work out their differences. “Spoiler alert Abuick Dirt is planning a BIG REVEAL at the reunion 😳she’s gonna shock me by saying she’s pregnant wit waps 27th child 😳egad,” Masika wrote, seemingly commenting about the rumors swirling all over the Internet. “& I’ll run off the stage crying & everyone will clutch their pearls & the world will care & she will hope for a season 5 contract 😳😩😂.” Fans are hoping they’ll be big, happy family in the future, but time will tell.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alexis and Masika will make up? Tell us, below!