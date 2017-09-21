Keyshawn Johnson: NFL Star’s Alleged Side Chick Claims He Got Her Pregnant During Marriage

Uh-oh! Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson has come under fire from a woman who claims he got her pregnant in 2016 and wants a paternity test! Read on!

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson is at the center of a new alleged cheating scandal! A woman has come forward claiming the 45-year-old retired athlete got her pregnant in 2016 and is demanding child support, according to TMZ! The unnamed woman is fighting for a paternity test to establish her 4-month-old child’s parentage. If the test proves positive, she already has a figure in mind that she wants per month in child support — $4, 346! Check out pics of Keyshawn’s stellar football career right here!

However, Keyshawn’s team is denying the woman’s claims up and down. The former pro athlete was still with wife Jennifer Conrad at the time of this alleged affair. It should be noted she had filed for divorce in March 2015 but they gave their marriage another shot afterwards. Then in August of 2016, she told TMZ that the divorce was happening again. Whew! Make sense?

This isn’t the first controversy Keyshawn has weathered since retiring from the NFL. In 2014, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after he and an ex-girlfriend reportedly got in a fistfight in his Calabasas, CA home. He posted $20,000 bail and was set free. And back in 2013, Key was a vocal critic of Justin Bieber, 23, when he was allegedly terrorizing his gated community, of which the ex-footballer is a member. “We try to get behind gates so we can enjoy our families and enjoy our lifestyle, but you got a 19-year-old kid feeling entitled speeding up and down the highway,” he told TMZ at the time. Key is just a lightning rod for scandals!

