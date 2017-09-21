Katie Holmes ‘Tired, Disappointed & Frustrated’ With Tom Cruise’s Absence In Suri’s Life
Although Katie Holmes has embraced being a single mom to Suri, she’s sick & tired of ex Tom Cruise ignoring his dad duties. We learned exclusively the star’s ‘disappointed’ in Tom’s behavior — BUT there is an upside!
It’s no secret Tom Cruise, 55, is not present in his daughter Suri Cruise‘s, 11, life. As a result, mom Katie Holmes, 38, has had to pick up major slack! And while she’s a fantastic mom who’s said many times that her daughter is her number one priority, it’s no picnic raising a child alone. “Katie has grown so tired, disappointed, and frustrated with Tom’s absence as a father,” a source close to Katie revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has made peace with his lifestyle, work and spiritual choices, and has decided to do her best to parent Suri on her own.” Click here to see sweet pics of celeb moms with their kids.
“Now that Jamie is more in the picture, Suri likes having a strong male role model in her life and Katie does too, because Tom has been simply absent for much of Suri’s formative years,” the insider dished. “What little communication Katie has with Tom, goes through Tom’s assistants, managers, or lawyers. They have been out of touch for years and Tom always has new excuses, usually based on traveling for work, as to why he cannot make time for Suri.”
