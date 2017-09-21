Katie Holmes ‘Tired, Disappointed & Frustrated’ With Tom Cruise’s Absence In Suri’s Life

Although Katie Holmes has embraced being a single mom to Suri, she’s sick & tired of ex Tom Cruise ignoring his dad duties. We learned exclusively the star’s ‘disappointed’ in Tom’s behavior — BUT there is an upside!

It’s no secret Tom Cruise, 55, is not present in his daughter Suri Cruise‘s, 11, life. As a result, mom Katie Holmes, 38, has had to pick up major slack! And while she’s a fantastic mom who’s said many times that her daughter is her number one priority, it’s no picnic raising a child alone. “Katie has grown so tired, disappointed, and frustrated with Tom’s absence as a father,” a source close to Katie revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has made peace with his lifestyle, work and spiritual choices, and has decided to do her best to parent Suri on her own.” Click here to see sweet pics of celeb moms with their kids.

Putting Katie’s own feelings aside though, her main concern, as always, is Suri . “Tom does not make time for Suri and she has learned to deal with not having her father around,” our insider continued. “As Suri matures into a young girl, she is learning more about who her father is in the world and about his busy lifestyle as a mega-star actor. But that does not make things any easier for the child.” How sad is THAT? On the bright side however — if there is one — the whole ordeal has made Katie and her daughter closer than ever!

“Due to Tom’s absence, Suri and Katie have an extremely tight bond,” the source explained. “Suri gets everything she needs from her mother: love, guidance, wisdom, and grace.” Aw! And fortunately, the youngster isn’t without her fair share of father figures. For one, Suri is super close to her grandfather — Katie’s dad — and now she’s also tight with Katie’s boyfriend, Jamie Foxx , 49.

“Now that Jamie is more in the picture, Suri likes having a strong male role model in her life and Katie does too, because Tom has been simply absent for much of Suri’s formative years,” the insider dished. “What little communication Katie has with Tom, goes through Tom’s assistants, managers, or lawyers. They have been out of touch for years and Tom always has new excuses, usually based on traveling for work, as to why he cannot make time for Suri.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think a relationship between Suri and Tom is salvageable at this point?