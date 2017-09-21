See Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez & More Celebs Modeling Great Coats & Learn How To Wear Them This Fall

Stars like Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, and Bella Hadid have already rocked cute coats this fall. See HOW they are wearing them and find out which coat YOU need to get for work and for fun this fall!

Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet, but with the cooler weather comes the opportunity to wear some great fall fashion! Check out these celebrities in coats and get ideas for your next shopping trip! Get inspired for your ideal winter wardrobe below and find out HOW you should rocking a leather jacket, a long wool coat, and more based on these celebrity looks.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in London on Sept. 18 wearing a a long, red mohair wool coat from the Fall 2017 TommyxGigi collection. In the fashion show, she wore the coat over jean shorts and a black crop top. The next day, on Sept. 19, Gigi wore a black leather jacket with leopard print accents, and her name emblazoned on the back, inspired by a piece from the TOMMY HILFIGER archives. She wore it over a black turtleneck tucked into jeans. Very chic and rock and roll. Rita Ora rocked a light blue Miu Miu coat straight off the runway from their Fall / Winter collection. We LOVE it and she looks amazing in this dramatic piece. Something like this is perfect for a night out, when you’re wearing a sparkly dress like Rita was.

Emma Stone looked chic and comfortable in the Branca-R bomber jacket by SOIA & KYO. The hood and fur trim is removable, so you can wear it in a bunch of ways. She wore it at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 with jeans, but this is the perfect piece to be dressed up or down. I like this jacket on the weekend, with pants or jeans and sneakers. You can wear it to brunch, or apple picking with friends. SOIA & KYO has a ton of different styles — leather, wool, down, knits and many more. The coats are LOVED by celebs and have been spotted on Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift, Mila Kunis and many more!

Selena Gomez rocked a long, gray plaid coat while filming a Woody Allen movie in New York earlier in September. She was wearing an all black outfit, and this gray coat gave a bit of a contrast. She also rocked a tan leather jacket at the Coach fashion show in NYC with jeans. In New York on Sept. 7, Reese Witherspoon kept it chic and classic in a Burberry trench coat — the perfect transitional piece. She paired the trench with a girly dress and flirty heels. A Burberry trench is an investment, but it’s timeless and will always be in style!

HollywoodLifers, click through our gallery to see celebrities in great coats and get inspired this fall and winter!