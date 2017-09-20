Tiny ‘Annoyed’ With Wendy Williams As Beef With T.I. Drags On

As Tiny and T.I.’s romance gets stronger, her relationship with talk show host, Wendy Williams takes a dive. Tiny is mystified as to why Wendy would body shame her and T.I., her on-again husband. Here’s why!

As T.I., 36, and Wendy Williams, 53, continue to throw not so subtle shade at each other, as Wendy described it, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, is getting a bit frustrated at this point. At first, “Tiny laughed off Wendy’s comments when the talk show host threw shade at her,” a source exclusively told HL; “But, as Wendy’s beef with T.I. continues to drag on, and Wendy continues to attack him, well that’s caught Tiny’s attention,” and, she’s had it.” Tiny has gone from laughing to getting disappointed and annoyed with Wendy,” the insider said. The bottom line is, Tiny feels like she and Wendy had a level of loyalty to each other.

Back in April 2017, when Tiny’s relationship with T.I. was at a low point, she appeared on Wendy’s show to exclusively give the host the tea about their marriage. Therefore, Tiny felt like she and Wendy had a great relationship. “But, now that things are going better for her and T.I., Tiny wishes Wendy would back off and show more loyalty.” In case you haven’t been following, we’ll catch you up.

Wendy recently made T.I. and Tiny’s relationship woes a hot topic on her show. And, T.I. wasn’t about it. He clapped back at Wendy with a subtle diss, when he posted bikini shots of Wendy from her vacation in Barbados. On Sept. 13, Tip posted photos of Wendy to Instagram, which some fans say were not flattering, where she said he poked fun at her “flat” booty. Then, she addressed his post on her show and hit back at the rapper, while dragging Tiny into the mix.

Wendy made fun of his height to her packed audience, implying that T.I. wears “lifts” to appear taller. Adding fuel to the fire, Wendy even said that she could “buy a booty” like his wife, Tiny. Now, those seemed to be fighting words. Nonetheless, Wendy told her audience that she was not feuding with the Harris family, but they were both throwing subtle shade at each other.

Despite Wendy’s tit for tat with Tip and Tiny, the tumultuous couple have come a long way since Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. After drama over T.I.’s alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos, the hip hop couple have grown stronger, especially having dealt with Wendy’s shade. “T.I. and Tiny’s bond has grown stronger in the face of adversity,” an insider close to the couple told us. “With all the issues in their relationship, keeping up with Wendy’s disses has become something fun and funny for T.I. and Tiny to joke around about. They think Wendy is getting a bit ridiculous but also something that needs to be dealt with. So T.I. and Tiny are monitoring the escalating feud together, laughing about it, plotting revenge and bonding over the public beef.” At least something great has come out of all of this!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny should get another reality show now that they’re on the mend?