Kevin Hart’s Ex Torrei Erupts On Instagram: ‘I Was Done Dirty & Treated Like Trash’

Torrei Hart has spoken out about ex Kevin’s cheating ways when he was with her, and now she’s taking heat for it! We’ve got her clap back at the haters, as she details how she was ‘done dirty and treated like trash’ by the comedian.

Listen up folks, because Torrei Hart, 39, has words for the haters who piled on her for doing an interview with Inside Edition on Sept. 18. She discussed how her superstar ex Kevin, 38, cheated on her throughout their marriage, which is timely. He’s now the subject of an extortion attempt by someone who claims to have evidence that he allegedly stepped out on his current wife Eniko Parrish, 33, who is seven months pregnant with their first child. “All I can say is if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone,” Torrei said on the show. Now she’s clapping back at people who said she never should have put herself into the middle of Kevin’s current crisis.

“I have no hidden motives. What you see is what you get. I have every right to speak my peace, If I want to do an interview and promote my (haircare) brand, I have every right to do that,” she said in the comments of an Instagram post. She detailed how the former couple met in a theater arts class in college and he just happened to blow up before her career did. “I was done dirty and treated like trash but still always kept it classy,” she continued when it came to Kevin cheating on her as his star rose. See pics of Torrei Hart, here.

“I had to constantly see my kids in pictures and at events with my ex husband and his mistress and I still took in on the chin like a champ. I had to watch him blow up and leave me for another woman when I held it down from the beginning and I made so many sacrifices that no one knows about. But there is only so much a person can take. So if I want to do a quick interview to promote myself, so be it!” she ended her missive with the hashtag #enoughisenough.

Torrei revealed to Inside Edition the pain she braved while Kevin made light of his cheating on her for laughs in his comic routines and was totally unapologetic about it. “Yes, people, I cheated. Am I ashamed of it? No, no I’m not,” he revealed in his 2013 stand-up comedy special Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain. He rubbed salt in Torrei’s wounds even more by saying “Do I wish I could take it back? No, no I don’t.” Torrei told the show, “I have an ex-husband who has repeatedly used me in his stand-up routine. For years, I had to endure that.” We can’t imagine how painful that had to have been!

