Kenneka Jenkins Tragic Death: The Horrifying Moment Authorities Found Her Body ‘Frozen Solid’

The moment when authorities found poor Kenneka Jenkin’s dead body in the Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer was recorded on a call, and it’s absolutely horrifying. Listen as an officer finds the 19-year-old ‘frozen solid.’

This is horrible! The officer who found Kenneka Jenkins, 19, dead at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chicago sounded utterly distraught in his call to dispatch. “I have the subject in the kitchen… in a freezer… she’s frozen solid,” he said, sounding shaken. Listen to the call, above.

Story developing…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think happened to Kenneka on the night of her death? Let us know.