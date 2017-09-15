Just heartbreaking. Before Kenneka Jenkins’ body was discovered in a walk-in freezer, her mother placed a desperate call to the police asking them to help locate her — listen to it EXCLUSIVELY here.

As new information continues to trickle out surrounding the mysterious death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins‘, HollywoodLife.com has acquired her mother Tereasa Martin‘s 911 call in which she first reports her daughter missing following the wild party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Ill. on Sept. 8. “I’m at the Crowne Plaze at O’Hare Airport and I was calling because my daughter came to a party here last night, a gathering with her friends. And now her friends, they say that they left on the front of the hotel and she’s not able to be found now. She’s 19 years old.” Check out photos of Kenneka right here.

Tereasa then makes her case to law enforcement that her daughter disappearing is very unusual. “I’m so sorry sir but I just want to know is it possible that they maybe can look at the camera and see… send the police out here and actually look at the cameras and see if they see her on the cameras around that time? she says, referring to the last time Kenneka’s friends saw her. “It don’t sound right, period. That’s why I came out here myself. They sound like they had been drinking. I ask them ‘Did she drink?’ And they said she only had one cup. …And my daughter…she can’t take liqueur. …And then they end up with her cell phone. Why would she leave her cell phone?” Click here to see surveillance footage of Kenneka on the night of her death.

As we previously reported, video has also been released of Kenneka wandering into the freezer, leading some to believe her death might have been an accident. However, her mother refuses to believe this theory, calling such claims “false.“

