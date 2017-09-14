Grant Hart: 5 Facts About Hüsker Dü Drummer Who Tragically Lost Cancer Battle At 56

Hüsker Dü co-founder Grant Hart reportedly died on September 14 after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer, according to his bandmates. Learn more about the legendary rockstar and his lasting legacy here.

Grant Hart was just 56 when he passed away the morning of September 14. The singer and drummer of Hüsker Dü influenced hundreds of rockers with his phenomenal and groundbreaking sound, and his death is already being felt deeply. His former bandmate and close friend, Bob Mould, confirmed his death on Facebook with a lengthy, touching post and old photos of their time in the band. “The tragic news of Grant’s passing was not unexpected to me,” Bob wrote.

“My deepest condolences and thoughts to Grant’s family, friends, and fans around the world. Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician. Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember. Godspeed, Grant. I miss you. Be with the angels.” Learn more about Grant and his life:

1. Hüsker Dü led the way for ’90s modern rock

Without Hüsker Dü, there would be no Nirvana. No Foo Fighters, no Pixies, no Green Day, no Dinosaur Jr. The band started out as a groundbreaking hardcore punk band, but shifted toward more melodic punk as their career progressed. Grant met Bob while working at Cheapo Records in St. Paul, Minnesota, and they formed the band in 1979 with Grant’s friend, bassist Greg Norton. Their first single, “Statues,” was instantly beloved. They recorded several iconic albums and EPs, including Zen Arcade and New Day Rising in the ’80s. Grant and Bob both sang for the band, Grant leading on awesome songs like “Diane” and “Girl on Heaven Hill.” The band split up in 1988, and stopped talking for years. They’ve since repaired their relationship.

2. He had a successful solo career

After the band broke up, Grant was the first member to go solo. His music was just as influential as the band’s, as he recorded several albums under his own name. He also fronted the bands Nova Mob and Sugar. His last solo album was 2013’s The Argument. He and the other members of Hüsker Dü have denied that they’re getting back together, though they were working on a greatest hits collection.

3. He started playing drums after his brother’s tragic death

When Grant was 10, his older brother was tragically killed by a drunk driver. He inherited his late brother’s record collection and drum set, and soon learned how to play, a decision that would affect the rest of his life. He started out playing in a few bands as a teenager.

4. He was openly bisexual

Grant was openly bisexual in a time when that was considered controversial. Bob was openly gay, and they were plagued by rumors that they were an item. Both have vehemently denied the rumors and maintained that they were just best friends. They even said they brought their partners with them on the road! Grant was diagnosed with HIV in 1986, and he shockingly discovered that the diagnosis was incorrect in 1988, six months after the band broke up.

5. He struggled with heroin addiction in the 80s

Grant became addicted to heroin in 1986 while touring for their major label debut album, Candy Apple Grey. Grant and Bob started fighting over Grant’s drug use and creative conflicts. The band started to split in 1987 while Grant was trying to quit heroin using methadone. At one point, his bottle of methadone leaked right before they were supposed to play a show. He went on anyway, and things went well, but Bob and Greg became worried that going through withdrawal would affect their future concerts. Despite Grant’s protestations, Bob canceled the tour. Grant eventually was able to get clean.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Grant’s loved ones during this difficult time.