A new video has surfaced allegedly showing the party Kenneka Jenkins was at just before her shocking death. Check it out.

Another video has been released allegedly showing the raucous party 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins attended before disappearing early in the morning on Sept. 8. Her body was found over 24 hours later in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center, the same hotel where the party was held. The new clip arrives via MTO News and offers some insight into just how wild this night was leading up to her disappearance. Could this video provide law enforcement with some answers concerning the teen’s disturbing death? CHECK OUT THE VIDEO RIGHT HERE.

In the newly released footage, a hotel room is overrun with partiers drinking, dancing and cheering while huddled on the hotel room’s beds. Although it’s possible Kenneka is present in the video, it’s impossible to be certain due to the quality of the footage. This new evidence does illustrate just how many people were present and could shed light on what happened to the young girl. This isn’t the first video to surface from the hotel on the night of her disappearance. The video below is also being carefully examined to determine the timeline of events leading up to Kenneka’s shocking death.

As we previously reported, police have announced that they’ve already rounded up a dozen persons of interest relating to the crime and have begun interviewing witnesses from the party. Also, Kenneka’s mother Tereasa Martin hasn’t hesitated to lambaste the Rosemont Police Dept. for not acting quicker to find her daughter when she disappeared. “If [police] had taken me seriously and checked right away, they could have found my daughter much sooner,” she told The Chicago Tribune. “And she might have been alive.”

“There are no new updates since yesterday,” Detective Joe Balogh of the Rosemont Public Safety Department tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the newly surfaced clips. “Our department is aware of those videos and is working to analyze any and all video associated to this incident.”

At Exactly 14 Secs You Can Hear Her Saying Help Me" 😔💔 Rip #KennekaJenkins I Hope Them Girls Get Bad Karma #RT pic.twitter.com/CfZEVTT7MW — Chyna😍Strippa🤑 (@ChynaStrippa) September 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think happened to Kenneka? Tell us your theories below.