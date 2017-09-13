Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Claims Actor Beat Their Daughter As She ‘Begged for Mercy’ — Court Docs

Oh no! Tyrese Gibson’s ex Norma Gibson is claiming that he attacked his 10-year-old daughter! Here’s what we know.

It sounds like a nightmare. Tyrese Gibson‘s, 38, ex-wife Norma Gibson claims in new court documents that the actor beat his 10-year-daughter Shayla Somer Gibson while she and her mother were staying with him! The doc alleged the Fate of the Furious star held his daughter down and hit her so hard she was unable to sit down afterwards. She is seeking a restraining order. Truly shocking. See more photos of Tyrese right here.

“After the minor child begged for mercy, he beat her again,” the document states. “In total, he beat her between 12 and 16 times. Petitioner hit our daughter so hard that she claimed she could not sit down due to the pain she was experiencing.” If these claims bare out, they are both disturbing and a far cry from the playful lead man his legion of fans know. Norma also claims that what instigated the incident was Tyrese suspecting his daughter of stealing from him.

She alleges he was convinced that his daughter was “stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday.” During the attack, Shayla reportedly begged for mercy from her father. “I’m sorry, I’m sorry! Please stop! You’re hurting me!” Norma says her daughter cried. The restraining order request was granted, meaning Tyrese isn’t allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with Norma or their daughter until Oct. 2. This is when the hearing is scheduled for. Norma was also granted full custody with no visitation rights for the actor.

“All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else,” Tyrese wrote in an apparent response to the disturbing allegations. “Please…Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt. I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter. There’s someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated. Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you. I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter. But I see the attacks just won’t stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth.”

