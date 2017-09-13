Selena Gomez Loves Coming Home To The Weeknd After Moving In Together In NYC Apartment

‘Home Sweet Home’ is very sweet for Selena Gomez, now that she’s living with The Weeknd in NYC. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Sel’s thrilled that after a hard day’s work, she can come home to snuggle up with her man!

“Welcome to New York / It’s Been Waiting For You,” sings Taylor Swift, 27, and Tay’s BFF, Selena Gomez, 25, is loving New York City now that she has her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, waiting for her at her Greenwich Village apartment. The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) has moved into Selena’s NYC pad, and it made the “Bad Liar” singer happier than she has ever been. “Selena loves coming home to Abel,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and knowing that she can cuddle with him when he’s not on tour makes her feel secure. She is happy about this next step in their relationship and she is hopeful about their future together.”

How sweet. Now, this living situation is just temporary, as Selena still considers Los Angeles her home. She’s only in New York for the next several months because she’s filming a movie with Woody Allen, 81. While she normally stays in hotels, she figured to rent a place, which is “a big deal” for her. It’s an even bigger deal to have the Weeknd move in with her, as he’ll stay in NYC when he’s not in tour. “They are both super busy with work so it is nice that, when they have some down time between busy schedules, they have a home together,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com.

They have more than just a home together – they have a family! Sel and Abel became the proud parents …of an adorable puppy! After the two were spotted playing with a bunch of cute dogs in a NYC pet store, Selena revealed that she actually adopted a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel! Both she and Abel shared pics of the same pop on Sept. 9, proving that they’ve taken their relationship to the next level in more ways than one.

Could Selena and The Weeknd beat the odds and make their celebrity romance last? Things are looking good right now. The Weeknd wasn’t even jealous when Selena had to make out with her hot co-star Timothee Chalamet, 21, while filming her new movie. The two have an “unbreakable trust,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Able knows that making out with cute boys is all part of Selena’s job as an actress. Actually, the source says Abel’s “really proud and happy” that Selena’s has this opportunity to work with a Hollywood legend. Wow. A new movie, a new puppy and a new apartment (with her boyfriend) – everything is looking great for Selena.

