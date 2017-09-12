Nicholas Van Varenberg: 5 Things About Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Son, 21 Who Was Arrested

Nicholas Van Varenberg, 21, was a stranger to the world, until he was arrested on Sept. 10 for a slew of reported charges. Now, the internet can’t stop talking about the Hollywood child, who’s a complete mystery…

After the troubling arrest of Nicholas Van Varenberg, 21, on Sept. 10, the internet is going wild over his celebrity ties. The young star is actually the song of Jean-Claude Van Damme and people on social media can’t believe it. Van Varenberg emerged in the spotlight when he was reportedly arrested for a slew of charges after allegedly assaulting his roommate at knifepoint. Get the latest on that story, and learn more about the mysterious Van Varenberg, below!

1. Nicholas Van Varenberg is a Los Angeles native. And, if you attempted to track him down on social media and failed, don’t think your social snooping isn’t up to par. It appears as though Van Varenberg has zero social presence, which seems odd for a 21-year-old LA native, with celebrity ties.

2. Jean-Claude Van Damme isn’t Van Varenberg’s only famous relative. His mother, Darcy LaPier, Van Damme’s fourth wife, is an American model and actress. Van Damme had an affair with his Street Fighter co-star, Kylie Minogue while filming the movie in Thailand. And, LaPier was actually pregnant with Van Varenberg at the time. She didn’t become aware of the affair until Van Damme publicly came clean in 2012.

3. Van Varenberg is slated to make his acting debut, alongside his father. He will make his opening mark on the Hollywood scene in the upcoming 2017 film, Kickboxer: Retaliation, alongside his father, Jean-Claude. The forthcoming American martial arts film began production in July 2017, and also stars legendary fighter, Mike Tyson. The film’s release date is unknown at this time.

4. He has three other siblings. Nicholas has one brother and two sisters — Kristopher Van Varenberg, Bianca Bree and Sterling Rice. Kristopher is the eldest son of Jean-Claude, who is said to be a martial artist, an action star and is credited as the writer for his father’s 2010 film, The Tower. Bianca is also an actress, who’s appeared in some of her father’s films. Interestingly enough, she chose not to take her father’s name because she didn’t want to be known only for his legacy. Sterling is the daughter of LaPier, and the half-sister of Van Varenberg. LaPier and her former husband Ron Rice had Sterling before she married Van Damme.

5. Here’s the latest on his arrest… As you may have heard, Van Varenberg was in the news yesterday when it was reported that he was arrested in Tempe, AZ on Sept. 10 for holding his roommate at knifepoint. The young actor was reportedly arrested multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Van Varenberg and his famous family have yet to comment on the troubling reports.

HollywoodLifers, did you know who Van Varenberg was before his arrest?