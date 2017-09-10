G-Eazy & Halsey Passionately Kiss After Taking Romance To Alexander Wang Show — PDA Pics

G-Eazy and Halsey are officially a couple and we have the receipts! The rapper posted a pic of them making out in a bodega after showing off their new romance at the Alexander Wang Show last night, Sept. 9.

Halsey, 22, and G-Eazy, 28, have gone social media official! The two shared a passionate kiss in what looks like a bodega beer aisle, which the rapper happily posted a snap of to Instagram on Sept. 10. The sexy pic is our first official confirmation these two are the real deal. Well, we had our suspicions when she posted a pretty intimate pic of them hanging “behind the scenes” at NYFW the day before. And that night they were seen taking their PDA-filled relationship out in public at the Alexander Wang Show. Click here to see pics of the show.

They were seen posing in the crowd at the party for a pic with Love & Hip Hop star Cardi B. Halsey was her usual adorable self winking and sticking her tongue out. And G-Eazy kept the silliness going by sticking his tongue out too (so cute) and making some crazy hand gestures. Clearly they were there to party and see the latest fashions, but it was also super adorable to see them hanging so close. It’s great to know they are officially an item now!

Rumors the two were dating began when a report by Fuse claimed they shared a passionate kiss on stage during Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour on Aug. 30. During their set, they performed their forthcoming duet, “Him & I”, and were “kissing for several seconds, with the crowd at Blue Nile in New Orleans going wild for the unexpected make-out session.” A source at the event told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “If [Halsey and G-Eazy] weren’t dating before, or if they weren’t an item afterwards, they definitely were together last night. Backstage, they were holding each other and occasionally kissing before and after their performance. They played up being in a relationship on the night. They really had eyes for each other and it looks like something is brewing.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Halsey and G-Eazy going social media official? Let us know below!