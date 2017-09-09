Did Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Split? Rapper Leaves Wiz Khalifa’s Birthday With Mystery Woman

Trouble in paradise? Travis Scott was spotted leaving Poppy in West Hollywood with a new lady, and we can’t help but wondering where his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was.?

Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up? Everyone is wondering what’s really going on after Travis, 25, was spotted leaving Wiz Khalifa‘s birthday party at Poppy in West Hollywood, California, with someone else on Sept. 8. MediaTakeOut claims that the word on he street is that he and Kylie have parted ways.

The woman has not yet been identified, and could be just a friend, but it does seem weird that he was leaving a party with a woman other than Kylie. Last month, the pair celebrated Kylie’s 20th birthday and they appeared to be in a great spot, and he completely spoiled her!

However, it wasn’t just about gifts — our insider said that he was going all out to do anything to make Kylie happy, because he really cared about her. “The extra effort Travis displayed brought a huge smile to Kylie‘s face, as she has seen on more than a few occasions the lengths Travis is willing to go to in order to make her happy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “The date night wasn’t as extravagant or expensive as their outings usually are, but money wasn’t important to Kylie. She appreciated the gesture and the love that Travis showed her by putting all of this together. Plus, she’s been working so hard lately on her business that a nice, relaxing night with her man and her family is exactly what the doctor ordered.”

He also took a page out of Kanye West‘s manual, setting up a string orchestra to play for his lady. So it does come as a surprise that there could be some trouble in their relationship.

