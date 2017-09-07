Reggie Bush Welcomes Baby #3 With Wife — A Precious Son

Reggie Bush is a dad — again! The football star & his wife Lilit Avagyan have officially welcomed their 3rd child, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be. Just wait until you hear their son’s super unique name!

Another Bush baby has arrived! Reggie Bush, 32, and his wife Lilit Avagyan, 29, — who yes, looks eerily similar to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 36 — are now three-time parents as they welcomed a healthy baby boy into the world on Sept. 2, according to E! News. The exciting news broke days later on Sept. 6 along with the infant’s one-of-a-kind name. Reggie and Lilit decided to name their newest addition, Agyemang Bush. The happy couple is also the proud parents of daughter Brisels, 4, and son Uriah, 2. Clearly the name Agyemang fits in perfectly! Click here to see how eerily similar Reggie Bush’s family looks to ex Kim Kardashian’s.

Earlier this year fans went wild on social media over how similar not only Lilit looks to Kim, but also how crazy-similar their kids look. “It’s so creepy how much Reggie Bush’s daughter looks like North West,” on fan tweeted at the time. Both families have a girl followed by a boy, and now that Kim and Kanye West, 40, are having a third child of their own, it looks like the families will continue to mirror each other! However, it’s been reported that unlike Lilit and Reggie, Kimye’s third child will be a little girl. The child is reportedly arriving in late January via surrogate.

While Lilit posted various baby bump pics of herself throughout her pregnancy, both the dance instructor and her NFL player husband have remained radio silent since the birth of their baby boy. Hopefully we’ll get to see a photo soon though! Reggie and Lilit announced they were expecting again via Instagram back in March. They decided to share the happy news on Reggie’s 32nd birthday! “🍼🍫birthday love #HBD @reggiebush,” Lilit captioned a pic of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. And that baby bottle emoji said it all! We are so happy for the Bush family and can’t wait to see pics of their tiny bundle of joy. Congrats again, Reggie and Lilit!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Reggie and Lilit’s new son’s name? Congratulate the happy couple below!