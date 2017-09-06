‘Empire’ Season 3: Watch Tiana & Hakeem’s Sexy ‘Starlight’ Performance In Uncut Clip

Counting down the days until the season 4 premiere of ‘Empire’. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE uncut clip of Tiana and Hakeem’s performance of ‘Starlight’ from the season 3 DVD!

To hold you over until Empire season 4 premieres on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, HollywoodLife.com is treating you to an uncut clip from the Empire season 3 DVD bonus features. The DVD is dropping on Sept. 12. Tiana (Serayah) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) perform the full version of their collaboration “Starlight” in this scene from the 2016 fall finale. Tiana and Hakeem light up the stage with their incredible performance. Their chemistry is undeniable! Seriously, “Starlight” is such a jam! The Empire season 3 DVD special features also include two more uncut music performances and four studio sessions. YAS!

If you haven’t watched Empire season 3 yet, the DVD is the perfect thing to get your hands on to catch up. You want to be up to speed on all things the Lyon family before season 4 kicks off. Season 3 ended with quite the cliffhanger. Lucious (Terrence Howard) was injured after his car exploded and now suffers from amnesia. Will the Lyon patriarch get his memory back? If he does, will his rekindled relationship with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) make it? The couple finally got back together before the finale after episodes of turmoil.

Tiana and Hakeem can definitely make it work on stage, but what about off stage? Bryshere told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in March 2017 that Hakeem wants Tiana “for life.” They’re together at the moment, but anything can happen on Empire. The show is always taking drama to the next level. Are they the next Cookie and Lucious? Time will tell! Stay tuned for more Empire coverage on HollywoodLife.com.

