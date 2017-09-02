T.I. & Lauren London Tease First Look At ‘ATL 2’ & Fans Are Freaking Out — New Pic

Are Shad and New-New back?! T.I. and Lauren London just shared a pic teasing ‘ATL 2’! Naturally, fans of the original are losing their minds! Check out the photo!

Is it really happening?! T.I., 36, and Lauren London, 32, teased that they might be working together again on the followup to 2006’s ATL! In what could definitely be an on-set photo the rapper happily posed alongside the gorgeous actress in a room lit with countless bright shades behind them. Are they filming? Where could they be? So many questions! Check out loads more pics of T.I. and his pint-sized better half Tameka “Tiny” Harris right here!

There’s been rumblings since 2015 that a sequel to the beloved drama could be happening. In fact, this isn’t even the first time T.I. and Lauren teased a followup! Back in April, he and Lauren crossed paths again and posed for a photo together! He captioned that image “Coming soon!!!!” So what’s different this time? Well, for one this Tip broke out the hashtag #ATL2 and #ONW! So we think there’s definitely cause to get excited! For the moment, info is scarce on the sequel but if it’s got the insight and humor of the original, we’re betting fans will be pleased!

“Finally,” one follower commented on the promising new image. “This is extremely exciting,” another wrote before adding, “about time.” Still another user wrote “Been waiting on this.” Clearly fans can’t wait to rejoin the lovable crew from the original and see where they ended up! Unfortunately some less-than-cinematic drama has been brewing between T.I. and Tiny including a supposed cheating scandal between the Xscape singer and rapper Master P! Not to mention photos that surfaced of Tiny looking cozy at the club with a hot young guy who definitely isn’t Tip! Perhaps filming ATL 2 would be a good chance for T.I. to take a break from the turmoil?

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited for this sequel as we are?! Let us know!