The Best Bikinis For Straight Shaped Ladies — Modeled By Selena Gomez & More

You’re probably familiar with terms like straight, rectangle, and banana shaped — whatever you want to call your body, we have celeb inspo and expert tips for you to find the best bikini.

No curves, no problem! Not all women can be classified as apples, pears or bananas, but we do look to celebs for inpso on fashion and beauty. If you have a body like Selena Gomez, Olivia Palermo or Hilary Duff, check out our gallery to get some bikini inspiration. AND read these expert tips from a stylist.

Fashion expert Lindsey Nolan has styled stars like Olivia Culpo and tells HollywoodLife.com readers EXCLUSIVELY, “Having a straighter figure is wonderful for clothes but not as great for swimwear. A great option for ladies with a more athletic body type is to create the illusion of curves with a monokini! The monokini is a hybrid between a bikini and a one piece. Typically, a monokini is more revealing than a traditional one piece. This swimwear style curves in at the stomach, with what’s usually a smaller strip of fabric connecting the top to the bottom portion.

This creates an hourglass shape with the fabric giving the illusion of a curvy body. A great brand to consider shopping this look is Venus. If you’re looking for a more modest version, look at Luminora. While they’re most well known for their sun-protective apparel, their Portofino Bathing Suit would really look great on straight figured girls. Another trick if you have an athletic build is simple: show more skin! Covering up will only make you look straighter, thus try smaller pieces like a cheeky cut bottom and a triangle top. Thin straps are also key. Straight figured celeb gals like Cameron Diaz and Gisele Bundchen always follow this swimwear uniform.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking for the best bikinis for a straight shape body type?