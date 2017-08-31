Son, 20, Of Dad Who Murdered Mom & Sister, 18, Still Gives Eulogy Of Love To Suicide Dad

Although his dad killed his mom & sister in a murder-suicide, Will Dym gave a very brave eulogy for his dad at his family’s funeral. Calling his father a ‘great man,’ a grief-stricken Will even publicly forgave him.

Will Dym, 20, could not have been more courageous as he attended his family’s triple funeral on Aug. 30. After his dad, New York property manager Steven Dym, murdered Will’s 18-year-old sister Caroline Dym, and his mom Loretta Dym, 50, before killing himself, the college student gave a heart-wrenching eulogy — one that included forgiving his father. The service was held at St. Patrick’s Church, not far from the Dym family home, which is where the crimes took place on Aug. 25. In his speech, Will, who was away at college during the horrific murder-suicide, referred to his dad as “the greatest man I ever knew.”

The young man also cast no blame on his father, choosing to speak very highly of his entire family. “He is my hero. No matter what the circumstances, my love for him is everlasting,” Will said, speaking of his dad. “He truly was the happiest human being I have ever encountered, and his happiness will continue to be a part of my soul forever.” Fighting back tears, Will called Caroline “the best sister I could have asked for.” “She truly was the most bright and happy girl I ever knew,” he recalled. “She truly cared about me and loved me so much and I will be forever grateful. Caroline, I love you and I will miss you forever.”

When speaking of his mom, the University of Southern California student began to cry, according to the New York Post. “No one worked harder than she did to help my father provide for our family. Even when times got rough, she would push through and make everything all right,” Will told the crowd of about 1,000 mourners. “She always put us before herself and she always enjoyed talking about me and my sister’s accomplishments, no matter how big or small they were.” He concluded by saying he will eventually overcome this tragedy. “I know my family is looking down on me right now and giving me the strength I need to push on in life and find happiness again.”

And with that, the hundreds of people attending the funeral stood and applauded his bravery. “There are no answers and no one could possibly fathom what you are going through right now,” Will’s childhood friend, Rabbi Andrew Sklarz, said during the service. “And yet, William, you gave us answers. You told us the pieces need to be picked up. Because you saw the essence of who your dad was and your mom and your sister, and you know that they’re there, and you’re taking the very best they had to offer.”

