‘Happy Jungkook Day:’ BTS K-Pop Hottie Turns 21 & It’s Essentially A National Holiday

#HappyJungkookDay is trending worldwide, which can only mean one thing: it’s the BTS cutie’s birthday, and if you’re a member of the BTS A.R.M.Y, nothing else matters.

It’s Jungkook‘s birthday on Sept. 1, and Twitter is exploding with good wishes for the BTS singer, who has already turned 21 in South Korea. The fans are, as you might say, Jungshook. It’s not everyday that your fave becomes a man, right? Check out the enthusiastic messages below and leave your own in the comments!

Wig still not snatched? Well, Jungkook also dropped a cover of Justin Bieber and David Guetta‘s “2U” today, and it’s so magical that you might actually weep. Yes, it’s JK’s birthday, but it is the fans who are truly gifted. (We are still waiting for that selfie, though.)

As an aside, BTS’ next album Love Yourself: Her will drop Sept. 18, making it a pretty good month for JK overall. In the meantime, check out the best Jungkook Day tweets:

Finally, here are some fun facts about Jungkook in honor of his big day, according to the fansite bts diary:

1. Jungkook’s favorite weather is “sunny with a cool breeze.”

2. He would like to own “a duck meat restaurant” or be a tattoo artist one day.

3. Ideally, Jungkook wants to date someone who is “at least least 168 cm tall.”

4. His favorite foods are bread, pizza, pork soup rice and “anything with flour.”

5. He’s influenced musically by Supreme Team, G-Dragon and Macklemore.

