Angelina Jolie ‘Embracing Celibacy’ After Brad Pitt Split: Why She’s Choosing Not To Have Sex

It’s me time! Even though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits months ago, she’s still in no rush to find Mr. Right. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s embracing celibacy and is choosing to stay abstinent.

Angelina Jolie, 42, may be single, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to mingle. After her highly publicized split with Brad Pitt, 53, she’s been focused on becoming the best version of herself — no matter what it takes. “Angelina’s mind is so not on romance or sex these days, she’s totally celibate and she’s embracing it,” a source close to the By The Sea actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been reading a lot about how to transform sexual energy into creative power and she’s pretty fascinated by it. She’s started practicing yoga, which she used to hate but in the past year it’s really helped calm her mind.” Click to see pics of Brad and Angelina, right here.

“One of the gurus that she’s following preaches about the distractions of sex so it’s not like she’s getting these ideas out of nowhere,” our insider revealed. “Plus the fact is she really doesn’t identify with her own sexuality anymore. She’s still as sexy as ever but she doesn’t see herself that way anymore. She’s totally shut that side of her down and she says she’s found a lot of peace in that. Her children and her humanitarian work is what she really cares about right now.” It’s almost been a year since Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in Sept. 2016, and despite the tension, they’ve always made sure to put their six children first. Angie even moved less than a mile away from Brad’s Los Feliz home, so the kids are able to see their doting daddy more often.

Angelina and Brad both took a break from their careers to focus on their kids following their split, but they’re slowly resurfacing! This year is all about new beginnings and Brad also has big things on the horizon. As we previously reported, he’s so excited to express himself creatively again, even though it’s extremely hard for him to be away from the kids. “Brad has begun his first really big project since his marriage fell apart last year and the new experience is bittersweet,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, he is happy to be an independent actor again, collaborating with the other actors on set and meshing with the director.”

HollywoodLifers, do you commend Angelina’s choice? Tell us!