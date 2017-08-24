Mavis Wanczyk: The Powerball Winner’s Plans After Winning $758.7M Grand Prize

What would you do if you won $758.7 million overnight? That hypothetical decision became a reality for Mavis Wanczyk on Aug. 24 after winning the Powerball lottery. You might be surprised by her plans for life as a millionaire!

It’s impossible to know how you’d handle suddenly becoming a millionaire until it happens to you, and on Aug. 24 it happened to Mavis Wancxyk. The 52-year-old Massachusetts mom won the staggering $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, and it has her totally shook! So what’s next for her? She admitted that she quit her job, because, duh. But her next course of action is actually pretty unexpected. Click here for pics of the Powerball.

“I’m scared, but I’ll be OK,” she said in a post-win interview. She admitted that she was escorted home to be sure she made it safely. “I just want to be me and just be alone and figure out what I want to do.” Well, that’s understandable. People come out of the woodwork after you come into money, and she definitely needs to get her affairs in order. However, despite saying this was her “pipe dream come true,” now all she wants to do is “hide in my bed.”

We can’t blame Mavis for being a little nervous. Winning the lottery comes with a long history of tragedy and hardship, mostly for people that were careless or surrounded by the wrong people. Mavis seems to have a good head on her shoulders and a loving family, so we think she’ll be okay. But come on, Mav-Dog, we need to know how you plan to spend the money! A new house? A huge boat? A fancy vacation for you and your loved ones? Live a little, girl. You’re rich now!

