Kenya Moore Reveals Stunning Diamond Ring After Tying The Knot With Marc Daly — See Pic

Kenya Moore is a married lady and has the bling to prove it! The ‘RHOA’ star flaunted her gorgeous wedding ring for the first time and you just have to see it!

Kenya Moore showed off her serious rock for the first time since she revealed she was secretly married in St. Lucia. The 46 year-old looked flawless in a green jumpsuit at an event for the Essence Festival, but we just had to stare at the enormous diamond on that finger. Kenya posed with her left hand on her hip to show off her stunning wedding ring. That bling could be spotted a mile away!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shocked fans when she wed Marc Daly in a super hush-hush ceremony on June 9. Kenya had kept her relationship with Marc so quiet that we didn’t even know his name for a while! Rumors flew that she might get fired by Bravo because she didn’t give producers any warning about her secret nuptials. Kenya has finally become an official housewife so we’re hoping she gets to stick around.

The newly wed bride looked like she didn’t have a care in the world in her breath-taking wedding photos. Her Instagrams from the wedding have been absolutely melting our hearts. Kenya wore a stunning breezy white gown for her big that perfectly fit her beachy venue. It hugged her every curve and she was absolutely glowing. “A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both,” she captioned one beautiful photo of herself walking hand-in-hand with Marc. Kenya seemed positively thrilled to have found her true love. These two couldn’t possibly get any cuter! “I’m just ecstatic,” she told People. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

