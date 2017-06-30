Willow Smith Drives A $120K Porsche Cayenne Turbo At 16 — See Her Epic New Whip

She’s riding in style! Willow Smith is now sixteen years old and proved she’s a baller when she shockingly debuted an amazing new Porsche. See her incredible first car here!

When it comes to first cars, Willow Smith, who turned 16 in Oct., doesn’t play around! The young singer was seen out and about for the first time with an impressive new $120K Porsche Cayenne Turbo-MATTE BLACK. Not bad for a first time driver, am I right?! Willow wore a casual red T-shirt and sweatpants while driving her new set of wheels to get a drink at the Calabasas Commons. She looked to be in good spirits and we can’t say we blame her! See some of the most awesome photos of Willow here!

The daughter of successful superstars Will Smith, 48, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 45, has had some success herself with her mega popular song “Whip My Hair,” so it’s no surprise that she’s been able to purchase such a big asset. She’s proved that she can definitely make her own way when it comes to the entertainment world and has even won multiple awards including a 2009 Young Artist Award in the Best Performance in a Feature Film category for her work in Kit Kittredge: An American Girl and a 2012 BET Award (she tied with her brother Jaden) in the YoungStar Award category for “Whip My Hair.”

When she’s not doing music or acting, the talented star can be seen modeling or having fun in her personal life. She made headlines after looking gorgeous in a Chanel video to promote the brand’s new Gabrielle bag which was released for the first time in 2016. She also had people talking in Apr. 2017 when she was spotted getting cozy with rumored boyfriend Tyler Cole whom she’s musically collaborated with in the past. Perhaps she’ll take Tyler for a spin in her new car? We’d love to see that!

