It’s on! There’s a huge inflatable waterslide set up in Taylor Swift’s backyard in Rhode Island — and it’s red, white, and blue. You know what that means, right? Her annual 4th of July blowout bash is totally happening!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Taylor Swift, 27, is famous for her epic 4th of July parties, and she tops herself with a better one every year. It looks like it’s the same for 2017, because someone spotted a massive, patriotic inflatable waterslide going up in her backyard in Rhode Island. Party time, excellent! All we can see from the photo is that it’s seriously the biggest waterslide outside a waterpark that we’ve ever seen. And, it’s clear that this isn’t just for some ordinary party; the slide is red and white striped with a large blue section. America, baby!

We seriously get a high dose of FOMO every July 5 when photos drop from Taylor’s incredible party. She brings the members of her squad out to her beach house for a hella good time, including bonfires, body painting, chilling on the beach, and relaxing in the pool. If only we had a quarter for every pic we saw of this lovely bunch lounging on swan-shaped pool floats with drinks in hand. Her 2016 bash was one for the history books. If you recall, this was the Tom Hiddleston era. Taylor and the Thor: Ragnarok star were hot and heavy that summer, and he was obviously present for her patented party.

Tom chilled with all her friends, including Blake Lively, 29, and husband Ryan Reynolds, 40. There are several practically iconic photos from that gathering. Firstly, there was that moment when someone photographed Blake sitting on Ryan’s lap, and Taylor sitting on Tom’s. Then, there’s the infamous pic of Taylor and her friends splashing around in the sea with Tom. Get this: he’s wearing an “I <3 TS” tank top — and they had only been dating two months. Tom laughed it off in an interview after their breakup, explaining that he had spilled on his shirt and someone gave him the tank top as a joke. Awkward, but hilarious!

We were worried that there wouldn’t be a T.Swift 4th of July party this year, seeing as Taylor’s kept out of the public eye for several months. While it’s supposed to be a private celebration with friends, there are always paparazzi crawling the beach looking to get a snap of her and her friends. Hopefully she can just have a low-key holiday with her besties and ride that waterslide as much as she wants, and hopefully wear something fabulously red, white, and blue. We’re dying to know if her new boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, 26, got an invite out to Rhode Island to celebrate. Do you think he’ll be wearing an “I <3 TS” shirt?

