How You Can Wear Swimwear Outside Of The Pool Like Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid just proved swimwear isn’t just meant for the beach & water. Just in time for summer, Bella rocked a swimsuit as a top & you can too! You have to read these helpful styling tips.

Bella Hadid, 20, just proved that you can wear swimwear outside of the pool and we’re actually obsessed. Just in time for fourth of July weekend, we rounded up tips on how you can wear a bathing suit from beach-to-bar, or just wearing a swimsuit as your outfit. Bella opted to wear a black bandeau top as a shirt and styled it with a pair of high-waisted light-wash Re/Done jeans. On top of the bandeau, she opted to wear a snakeskin moto jacket and topped the look off with denim SCHUTZ ankle-strap sandals — we’re obsessed. If you want to try the trend, here’s how:

1. Wear your one-piece swimsuit as a bodysuit and tuck into denim shorts during the day or a pair of jeans or skirt for night.

2. Rock a two-piece bathing suit with denim shorts and add a kimono to cover up your bikini top and head to the bar straight from the beach.

3. Opt for a solid color bikini top if you’re going to wear the top as a shirt. If your bathing suit has a ton of patterns, it can look sloppy and dirty.

4. Keep a kimono, cover-up or sarong in your beach bag as well as a belt, and you can head straight to the bar from the beach without going home to change.

5. You don’t have to be at the beach to wear a swimsuit. If you have a bathing suit that you love so much and want to wear it as a shirt — go for it! Either pair it with a denim or leather jacket like Bella did, and you’re ready to go!

What do you guys think of this trend? Will you try it out this summer?