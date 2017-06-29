Cardi B.’s Migos BF Offset Takes Her On Wild $50K Shopping Spree In Beverly Hills

Bad and boujee! Offset knows how to treat his lady to the finer things, as he reportedly spoiled Cardi B with an epic $50K shopping spree in Beverly Hills on June 29. While hitting some of the hottest stores on Rodeo Drive, the two were packing on the PDA!

The chemistry between Cardi B, 24, and Offset, 22, is off the charts! While dressed to impress, the rumored couple went shopping together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on June 29, buying the trendiest items from the hottest stores including Dior. The Migos rapper reportedly spent a pretty penny on his counterpart, dropping $50,000 during their lavish spree, according to MTO. Cardi turned heads in her hot pink pants and hoodie paired with YSL heels, while her beau kept it flossy in his Balenciaga t-shirt and Gucci bag.

Cardi even modeled for the “Slippery” rapper, trying on a pair of lace-up pants! Offset seemed to love her edgy look, pulling her closer to plant a kiss on her lips. It looks like sparks are flying between the two, since she recently talked about their relationship. “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends,” Cardi shared with The FADER magazine. “I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder. And I see how good things are going for them and how popping it is to be number one. And I’m like, I want that. A lot of people just see they jewelry and they money, but I don’t think a lot of people see how hard they work for that every day.”

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star continues to advance her own career, proven by her recent trip to the 2017 BET Awards. Cardi was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist with several notable artists! She even took the stage for an epic performance, shortly after Migos slayed with their montage of hits. Cardi and Offset have been romantically linked for five months and they also collaborated on a sizzling track titled “Lick.”

Despite the reports of their split, it looks Cardi and Offset are going strong! “There is no truth to this rumor,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cardi B and Offset are still together and happy.”

