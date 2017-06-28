Steelo Brim: ‘Ridiculousness’ Star’s Nephew, 3, Tragically Drowns In MTV Host’s Pool

Steelo Brim of MTV’s ‘Ridiculousness’ has lost his three-year-old nephew in a tragic accidental drowning last week in his pool. The heartbreaking death has left the grieving uncle reeling.

Sterling “Steelo” Brim, one of the co-hosts of the MTV show Ridiculousness, has suffered an unimaginable loss. His family was visiting him from Chicago at his North Hollywood home, when his three-year-old nephew reportedly fell into the pool when the adults weren’t looking. It’s unclear how long the toddler was underwater before the adults realized he was in the pool. Paramedics rushed to Steelo’s house and took his nephew to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at noon that same day. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

“Last weekend, my beloved nephew passed away in a tragic accident. We will miss him dearly and ask for prayers and privacy during this time of mourning,” Steelo told TMZ. May the sweet little boy rest in peace. This is the second tragedy to befall the Ridiculousness family in the past two months. Christopher “Big Black” Boykin shockingly and suddenly passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at the age of 45 on May 9. He reportedly needed a heart transplant and had been very ill for some time. His death hit his longtime friends and colleagues hard. Steelo paid tribute to him on social media after his untimely death:

“My brain can’t truly comprehend this,” Steelo, who also produces Ridiculousness, wrote. “As soon as we met we became friends. Genuine, Funny, Family Man, just an Overall Great guy. May God Rest his soul and he make everyone in heaven smile like he did on earth! LOVE! #RIPBigBlack.”

