‘Sex And The City’: The Origin Of Mr. Big’s Name Is Finally Revealed & We’re Dying

It look the series finale for fans of ‘Sex and the City’ to FINALLY learn Mr. Big’s real name. Now the show’s executive producer is revealing why he chose the most generic moniker possible for the dynamic character.

The greatest mystery on Sex and the City wasn’t whether or not Carrie Bradshaw would ever find true love, it was what was Mr. Big’s REAL NAME!!! We met the character in the show’s pilot when he was referred to as Mr. Big, described as younger more handsome Donald Trump (when he was just a New York tycoon and not the president). Chris Noth‘s character was then known throughout the series as just “Big” for six seasons until the show’s finale when Sarah Jessia Parker‘s Carrie looked down at her bedazzled pink flip phone and the incoming call was from “John.” WHAT?!?! All those years and it turned out to be the most boring name ever! Now after 13 long years the showrunner is revealing that is exactly the way he wanted it.

“In my mind? He had no name,” executive producer Michael Patrick King revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “It was just one of those things where it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s happening right now’ and you didn’t plan it,” saying that he was writing the finale and realized that he finally had to come up with a name for Big. “I just went, ‘John,’” while pretending to type on a keyboard. “I told all the writers and they were like, ‘What the hell?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, we have to say his name, because now he’s real.’”

As for why he chose such a boring name for the incredibly dashing and sexy character, “If I was giving him a name, I wanted it to be the most generic, American, almost pilgrim name,” he said. “No spin, it’s just John.” Show creator Darren Star was sitting next to him in the interview and added, “It was never going to be Ezekiel or Sebastian.” Snap!

