Gigi & Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More: Who’s The Abs-olute Queen Of The Crop Top?

The crop top is the silhouette of summer, as all of our fave stars love to bare their midriffs in the abs-olutely amazing trend. See who dominated the silhouette and VOTE for who you think rocked the get-up best.

From stellar street-style looks during the day to glam evening attire, our fave stylish stars are all obsessed with the same trend — the crop top! There’s no better time to flaunt your tummy than in the summer, and that’s exactly what stars like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kourtney Kardashian and Miley Cyrus continue to do with their latest looks — and their crop top style is so versatile, serving up endless inspiration for summer, (and major ab envy!).

With the resurgence of mom jeans and the popularity of denim shorts and joggers, the crop top is a great go-to to complement an array of outfits — and we especially love the way the midriff-bearing silhouette balances out a high-waisted, roomy jean, like mom jeans and boyfriend jeans. Kendall and Bella also can’t seem to get enough of the look, dressing up their denim with stylish crop tops and heels when they stepped out in LA on separate occasions, all while showing off their abs.

While Bella and Kendall dressed up their crop tops, Selena opted for a more casual take on the trend as she was spotted at the airport flashing a hint of skin. Miley continues to rock a relaxed version of the look, performing in denim shorts and crop tops for her recent appearances — and she’s looking better than ever.

Ariel Winter constantly inspires us with her body confidence and her trendy looks, and one of her fave silhouettes to show off is the crop top! Whether she’s dressing down with shorts or getting glam for a night out, she often polishes off her outfit with a shirt that shows off her abs.

See who else totally mastered the crop top trend, let their effortless outfits serve as serious fashion inspiration