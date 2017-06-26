Miranda Cosgrove Just Got The Trendiest Haircut Of The Year & It Looks So Good

It seems like everyone is rocking a bob or a lob, a long bob, this summer, and Miranda Cosgrove is the latest star to make the big chop. See her dramatic new hair makeover by clicking below!

Miranda Cosgrove‘s hair makeover is fire! The former Nickelodeon star, 24, showed up at the Despicable Me 3 premiere in Los Angeles on June 24, and showed off her sexy new ‘do! The actress and singer rocked her cute new bob, styled in undone waves. Her hair looks about 8 inches shorter than it was for the Kids’ Choice Awards in March. We absolutely LOVE IT. It looks so fresh and modern and it’s perfect for the summer heat!

Miranda looked amazing at the premiere wearing a white J Mendel dress. Her yellow pumps were a nod to the movie, and fit in perfectly at the premiere…on the yellow carpet, of course! She was styled by Jessica Paster. Her hair was cut and styled by Michael Sparks. Her stunning, glowing makeup was thanks to Kindra Mann. Her eyes were lined and her lashes looked dark and full. Her lips were nude and her cheeks were glowing with perfectly placed highlighter!

The lob and the bob is everywhere this season — from Khloe Kardashian’s curly bob to Shay Mitchell’s angled lob, these new short haircuts are EVERYTHING for summer. We’re totally obsessed and heading to the salon ASAP!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Miranda Cosgrove’s bob? Do you love her hair makeover?