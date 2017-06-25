Queen Latifah’s Amazingly Sleek BET Awards Hair Was Styled With Drugstore Products

Queen Latifah looked amazing at the BET Awards, and her hair look was styled completely with affordable drugstore products! Get the exact breakdown right here!

Unilever Celebrity Hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, who has worked with a ton of celebs like Rihanna, styled Queen Latifah‘s sleek and straight hair for the BET Awards. The show was held live from Los Angeles and Queen Latifah looked flawless on the carpet. Ursula told HollywoodLife.com: “This one of Dana’s favorite looks! I knew pulling back one side of her hair would work well with the dress because it has the right amount of attitude this gown needed.”

Here’s how to get the exact look with steps from Ursula:

“1. The key here is to start with clean hair. I started by using Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner to protect her hair from any heat damage.

2. Once I was finished shampooing her hair, I applied Suave Professionals Avocado + Olive Oil Smoothing Leave-In Conditioning Cream before blow drying her hair starting at the roots to ensure it’s extra smooth.

3. I divided her hair into small sections and began to flat iron it. Once I was finished, I made sure to spray Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Anti-Humidity Hairspray generously throughout her hair to help prevent any frizz.

4. To create her signature look, I parted her hair down the side and combed it back, securing it with an elastic and bobby pins.

5. To finish, I went over the loose side again with the flat iron and pulled some pieces forward to enhance the frame of her face.”

Queen Latifah is also a brand ambassador for COVERGIRL, so we know her makeup was affordable and accessible as well! We loved her look!

