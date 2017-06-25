Migos Transforms The BET Awards Into A Winter Wonderland With ‘Bad And Boujee’ Performance

We know how hard it is to get all of Migos in one place, because those guys are BUSY, but the stars aligned for the BET Awards as Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset all took the stage. Their performance of ‘Bad and Boujee’ was just too cool…if you catch our drift!

Puffer coats in June? Why not! Migos, AKA Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, were on fire tonight, or should we say ice? They brought their A game to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 25, turning the whole stage into an arctic wonderland, and we’ll never be over it. “Bad and Boujee” has never sounded so good! They also went into “T-Shirt,” and we’ll be rewatching this performance until the end of time. WATCH:

Migos did shed the huge coats halfway through, somewhat diminishing the Christmas in June effect, but the rest of the performance was totally epic, too. A smoke and light show helped the guys along, and the entire crowd was mouthing the words.

Migos has already won Best Group tonight, and they’re also up for Best Collaboration thanks to their team effort with Lil Uzi Vert on “Bad and Boujee.” (Side note: if you haven’t heard this song, then you are probably not a citizen of this planet, in which case, welcome!) The song is also nominated for Video of the Year and Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award. Not too shabby!

As an aside, it’s not like the guys sit there twiddling their thumbs when Migos isn’t active. Offset recently collaborated with his maybe-girlfriend Cardi B on “Lick,” and none of us can get Quavo and Liam Payne‘s hit “Strip That Down” out of our heads. Long story short, Migos has a lot to be proud of these days.

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full BET Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Migos’ performance tonight? Tell us if you loved it!