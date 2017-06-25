Jamie Foxx Drools Over Mary J. Blige’s ‘Breakup Body’ At BET Awards After Her Divorce
Mary J. Blige’s body was SLAMMIN’ at the BET Awards on June 25, and Jamie Foxx couldn’t help but drool over it. We’ve got his praise over her breakup bod, right here.
Whoa! Mary J. Blige at 46-years-old has never looked hotter, and she showed off her perfectly toned revenge body in her revealing silver costume at the 2017 BET Awards. Her incredibe figure wasn’t lost on presenter Jamie Foxx, 49, who took the stage right after her performance and couldn’t help but gush over the singer, especially now that she’s a single woman after splitting from husband of 12 years, Kendu Isaacs in 2016. The actor declared, “She got that breakup body. You know when ladies breakup they’re in the gym like…” making sit up and crunch motions with his body.
In March, Mary opened up to Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez that a scary amount of “overwhelming disrespect” led her to question if Kendu had checked out of their marriage. “I can sense that I’m not what you want anymore,” she said, adding that her husband nagged her about little things like why she didn’t cook for him and why she wasn’t wearing her hair the way he liked it. “You start to realize that this man doesn’t want you and he’s just gone all the time and you’re by yourself in the relationship,” she continued. The singer later found out he’d spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of Mary’s money on “travel charges” that included other women.
