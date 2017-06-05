Reality Leigh Winner: 5 Things To Know About NSA Contractor Charged With Info Leak

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old NSA contractor, has been charged in connection with leaks related to the Russian election hacking and the nation is going wild trying to figure out what happened. Here’s everything we’ve learned about Reality so far.

1. Reality Leigh Winner is an intelligence contractor with the NSA. On June 5, the world learned that Reality Leigh Winner, 25 — a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation working at a U.S. government facility in Georgia — had been charged with removing classified material. “She has been employed at the facility since on or about February 13, and has held a Top Secret clearance during that time,” a government criminal complaint stated. “On or about May 9, Winner printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency, and unlawfully retained it.”

2. Reality is believed to have given the material (info about the 2016 presidential election) to a news outlet. The Intercept used classified NSA information in a June 5 report that suggests that Russian military intelligence had attempted to hack into at least one voting software supplier in the United States before the 2016 election had ended. Reality is thought to be the one who provided the intel.

3. Reality has strong opinions and is NOT a fan of President Donald Trump. Reality’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told the Daily Beast that her daughter is not a politically active person, but is “passionate about her views.” However, news outlets have already begun to pour over her social media accounts, and it looks like she does not like the president AT ALL. Click here to see pics of celebs protesting Trump.

Reality Winner tweeted "have you ever met an Iranian?" at Donald Trump after he called them "SO DANGEROUS."https://t.co/8wM2sEQs1t pic.twitter.com/EtFZRDz9Ay — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 5, 2017

4. Reality is fluent in several languages. Billie told The Guardian that the NSA contractor used to work as a linguist for the Air Force. Reality speaks Pashto, Farsi and Dari.

5. She faces serious repercussions for her actions. Billie says the Justice Department was vague while informing her about her daughter’s arrest, however, based on the charges, it is reported she could face 10 years in prison if convicted.

