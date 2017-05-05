Joseline Hernandez Flashes Major Cleavage In Red-Hot Photo Shoot For ‘Galore’ Magazine

Courtesy of Instagram

Cue the wolf whistle! Rocking two crimson frocks with cleavage baring designs, Joseline Hernandez turned up the heat for her sizzling new feature in ‘Galore’ magazine. The ‘L&HH’ star shared a peek at her photo shoot on May 4, looking hot to trot!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, is always stepping up her game! The Puerto Rican Princess channeled her inner seductress for her sizzling new feature in Galore magazine. Taking to Instagram on May 4, Joseline shared two smoldering pics from her shoot, showing her clad in a tattered red dress and a shiny crimson robe. Flashing major cleavage, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star embodied the ultimate Hollywood siren with her matching lip stick and smokey eye shadows. “Thank you @galore magazine for this amazing opportunity 😘😘😘😘😘,” she captioned her sexy post.

It’s only been five months since Joseline welcomed her first daughter Bonnie Bella into the world and she’s already rocking washboard abs and toned legs! As far as how she achieved her sizzling physique after giving birth in Dec. 2016, she told the publication, “I have my own workout program. My trainers and I came together and wanted to create a program that was easy for people who really like to work out and for people who have a hard time getting up and going to the gym. It’s simple things that makes your heart rate go up, which burns the fat out.”

The Puerto Rican Princess has been flaunting her post-baby body like it’s going out of style, last rocking feathery nipple tassels at a star-studded event on April 29. Joseline revealed her fashion inspiration during her recent interview and it’s totally who we’d expect! “My mother of course. She always been a sexy, sexy Spanish woman,” the reality star proudly told Galore. “So, I think that’s where I get it from. And then, I’m just a fly ass bitch. So I just know what looks good.”

Joseline recently shared the first face photo of her precious baby girl after her highly anticipated Special Delivery episode of L&HH: Atlanta on May 1, and her fans went wild! “Joseline couldn’t be happier,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Now, that she and her baby daddy Stevie J, 45, are on good terms, they’ve been all smiles during their romantic dates!

