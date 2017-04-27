Bella Hadid’s Pre-Makeup Skin Secret: How You Can Get Her Runway Worthy Glow

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Hadid revealed her skincare secret to creating her runway-worthy glow & it’s amazing. She shared that she always preps her skin with different oils before she does her makeup & you have to hear about her simple & incredible routine!

It’s no secret that Bella Hadid, 20, has the most gorgeous, glowing skin. What is a secret, however, is what she does to get her perfect dewy skin. Thankfully, legendary celebrity esthetician Mzia Shiman, shared what she used on Bella’s face for her first trip down the Victoria Secret runway last year, and why Bella was so obsessed with it, she still uses it today on her own!

The secret to Bella’s skin is Essential Oils. She preps her skin with the oils before her makeup application, giving off a dewy, natural glow. Mzia explained the exact product she used, so that you can try out Bella’s exact pre-makeup ritual, on your own. Mzia prepped Bella’s skin with the Decléor Aromessence Rose D’Orient Soothing Oil Serum – and she continues to use Mzia’s essential oil skincare trick for a glowing complexion!

DECLÉOR is the pioneer of Essential Oils, which is why Mzia chose the Rose D’Orient Soothing Serum for Bella’s face to “create an immediate softening effect that also helped reduce redness and irritation.” Mzia isn’t the only pro that swears by DECLÉOR essential oils to be used as a pre-makeup ritual. Celeb makeup artist, Carolina Gonzalez, also said, “The prep is super important to me. I am a firm believer in it because it sets the stage for the makeup.” Carolina explained that when she’s giving her clients “a very healthy and radiant glow, where the skin still comes through and not a heavy coverage, she applies these DECLÉOR products in 3 simple steps:

1. “Apply the Aurabsolu Instant Glow Hydrogel Mask.”

2. “Follow up the mask with the Aurabsolu Intense Glow For Eyes Dark Circle Corrector.”

3. “Then apply the Aromessence Neroli Hydrating Oil Serum. Trick: As I applied the base and contour, I would dab my makeup sponge lightly in the Neroli Serum and then the stick foundation and cream contour. This ensured my radiant glow.”

What do you guys think of Essential Oils? Will you try them out the next time you apply makeup?

