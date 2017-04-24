Mel B Kisses Lorraine Gilles In Shocking New Pics From Ex Nanny’s Defamation Lawsuit

Courtesy of TMZ.com

Lorraine Gilles has released steamy new photos with Mel B! The former nanny was accused of sleeping with Mel’s husband Stephen Belafonte and blackmailing her with sex tapes, but now she’s trying to prove that she was the one seduced into having 3-ways.

Lorraine Gilles refuses to let Melanie Brown AKA Mel B, 41, have the last word! The former nanny of the star filed a surprising defamation lawsuit on April 21, claiming that Mel manipulated her into having threesomes with her and her husband Stephen Belafonte, 41, when she was just 18 and an exchange student in America. To further prove her point, Lorraine released dozens of photos on April 24, showing her intimate relationship with Mel. CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL OF THE PICS ON TMZ.

In the many photos, Mel and Lorraine can be seen enjoying vacations together, hugging while dressed up for Halloween, attending movie premieres, posing with Stephen and the kids, and in one pic Mel can even be seen kissing the pretty blonde nanny on the cheek. They definitely look thick as thieves.

Lorraine claims that the photos span their 7 year sexual relationship, during which Mel consented to and even insisted upon having 3-ways with the younger woman. The nanny insists that she never had sex with Stephen without Mel present, and was never pregnant with his child. She also insists that she’s not in possession of any sexual videos, and that Mel B was always happy to record and be recorded during their sexcapades.

This comes as a response to Mel B’s restraining order against Lorraine, claiming that the former nanny was helping Mel’s soon-to-be-ex husband Stephen force her into making sex tapes and use them to blackmail her into keeping quiet. She also claimed that Stephen once impregnated Lorraine, and paid her to abort it. Even then, when Mel tried to fire her, Stephen allegedly forced her not to.

