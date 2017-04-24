STOP THE PRESSES. Kygo released the music video for ‘It Ain’t Me’ featuring Selena Gomez on Apr. 24 — and it’s just as cinematically stunning as we all expected. The artsy footage takes you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions that you need to see to believe!

The music video for “It Ain’t Me” is FINALLY here! A treat for both the eyes and the ears, Kygo, 25, takes viewers on a journey through life with images that perfectly symbolize the lyrics sung by Selena Gomez, 24. The video begins with a couple hopping onto a motorcycle in the middle of the night. The lovers are having the time of their lives on the ride — until the man gets into a horrifying crash, landing him in the hospital with a coma.

As Selena sings, the man goes on a journey in his unconsciousness. He walks through a field of fairy lights and later finds himself in a tunnel. With no where to run but towards the blinding light, watchers think he’s a complete goner. Luckily, the power of music brings him back to life! The girlfriend at the hospital dances and sings next to her bed-ridden boyfriend until he opens his eyes in the final seconds of the video.

When the track first came out, many listeners thought it was a diss targeted at Justin Bieber. Just from looking at the scathing lyrics, it was pretty obvious that Selena was sending a message. “Somewhere along the lines/We stopped seeing eye to eye/You were staying out all night/And I had enough.” But after watching the video, the story Selena and Kygo tell is a much more loving one.

