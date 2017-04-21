Paulie Giganti Dead: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Star Shockingly Dies At 36

Courtesy of Facebook

This is heartbreaking. At the young age of 36-years-old, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ chef Paulie Giganti was reportedly found dead at his Philadelphia home on April 20. He competed on the show in 2016 and made it to the top five before his untimely passing.

So sad. Paulie Giganti, who competed on season 16 of Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen, was reportedly found dead on April 20. The Brooklyn-born chef was only 36-years-old when he tragically passed away. “He was discovered unresponsive at his home in Philadelphia,” according to RadarOnline.com. “There is no cause of death at this time as this just happened today,” an official told the website. “Police were at the scene.” Paulie’s loved ones and fans are devastated.

“It hasn’t been deemed a homicide at this time,” a source at the Philadelphia Police Department allegedly told the publication. “When you are dealing with someone of Mr. Giganti’s age uniformed police do routinely come out, if it’s apparent his death was caused by another than the homicide unit would get involved. We are going to have to wait for the autopsy to see what happened.”

Paulie is scheduled to be autopsied on April 21, RadarOnline.com reports. The famed chef competed on Hell’s Kitchen in 2016 and proudly made it to the top five, before he was eliminated. He most recently ran a restaurant in Philadelphia called Birra. Paulie went to school for engineering and was a self-taught cook, according to an interview he did in a local paper.

“I got into a little bit of a trouble…and I had a chef, who was working at the restaurant who said, ‘look, kid, you’ve got a little talent for this,'” Paulie candidly shared. “‘You can keep ripping and running and hit that jail cell, or you can do something that you’ll always find work.’ He kind of took me under his wing, showed me a things. I just worked diligently for him, and it was just a job that I had that I enjoyed. I figured out that I was actually good at it, and then, so the story goes.”

