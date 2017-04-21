Carmelo & La La Anthony’s Custody Decision: Will Son Kiyan, 10, Be Torn Between Them?

SplashNews

Looks like Carmelo & La La Anthony reached a decision for how they’re going to divvy up spending time with their son! While the 2 haven’t officially filed for divorce, a report claims it’s only a matter of time, and for now they just needed a quickie custody arrangement. Hint: It’s probably NOT what you expect!

Carmelo Anthony, 32, and La La Anthony, 37, have worked out a temporary custody agreement concerning their 10-year-old son Kiyan, a report says. The arrangement, according to a source at TMZ, allows La La primary custody of Kiyan. This means the TV personality will likely have the youngster live with her in New York City full-time while her soon-to-be-ex-hubby would be allowed visitation.

This is what I go through to get a kiss from my 10 year old 😩💔😂😂😩😢😢🤷🏽‍♀️ A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

But while it may sound like Carmelo’s getting the short end of the stick by NOT having temporary custody, sources close to the former couple reportedly told the outlet that Melo will have a totally open line of communication with his boy, and will be able to spend time with Kiyan as much as he’d like. Apparently the former couple, who publicly announced their separation on Apr. 17, believe they can work out all the custody details through their lawyers, without heading to court.

Although Carmelo and La La clearly have their own marriage issues, one thing has always been clear — the two are head-over-heels for their son. The outlet’s source added that both the NBA star and his wife agree it’s important for Kiyan to have structure in his life and that he’s not dragged from place to place while they end their marriage. La La especially believes Melo’s a great dad who, according to the publication, “deserves time with his son.”

The duo have not yet filed for divorce, but after their public split, it’s reportedly only a matter of time. In fact, since their split announcement, both were spotted out without their wedding rings on. “They have been fighting for about a year,” a source close to the couple reportedly told the Daily News. “The marriage has always been a rocky one, so this is no surprise.”

Even worse, Carmelo is also facing cheating allegations that he got another woman pregnant while still very much married to La La. The woman is reportedly demanding money from the basketballer for medical expenses and to raise the child, according to TMZ. Yikes!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of the Anthony’s custody arrangement? Do you think it’s fair that La La has temporary custody of Kiyan?

