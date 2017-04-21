Kendra Wilkinson Shockingly Reveals She’s Told Son, 7, About Sex: ‘Kids Know’ These Days

Courtesy of Instagram

Say WHAT? Dropping a bombshell in a recent interview, Kendra Wilkinson surprised fans by shamelessly admitting that her 7-year-old son already knows all about the birds & the bees! Defending her parenting, the former ‘Playboy’ said that these days, ‘kids know earlier & earlier.’ Do YOU think 7 is too young?

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, 31, has absolute zero shame about her Playboy Bunny history, and she’s determined not to conceal any part of it from her two kids with Hank Baskett, 34: Hank Baskett IV, 7, and Alijah Mary Baskett, 2. In fact, the Girls Next Door alum has already introduced her son to sex — explaining it’s what “mom and pop” do. But we can’t help but wonder, is seven too young to be discussing that sort of thing with your kids? Or is Kendra actually on to something pretty brilliant?

“It starts now with teaching them who I am. They’ve been up to the Playboy Mansion. I have nothing to hide. And if you don’t have shame or regret,” Kendra explained to E! News. “I even tell little Hank sometimes, ‘Go to bed. Mom and pop are going to have sex.” But while Kendra acknowledges that her son is still very young, she also has a method to her madness. Apparently, she doesn’t want Hank finding out new information regarding sex from anyone other than his parents.

“You don’t understand. These kids know earlier and earlier now,” Kendra said. “They know, man.” I mean, with the internet and cell phones, it’s no wonder Kendra has fears that Hank could learn the wrong things from the wrong people. But aside from learning about sex, her and Hank’s children have been reaching exciting milestones left and right — each of them starting to develop their own adorable personalities.

“The kids are amazing. Little Hank just turned 7. He just lost his tooth, and oh my God, he feels like a man now. My daughter is 2 going on 15,” Kendra said back in January, adding with a laugh, “We’re starting to fight, battle it out.” Ah the joys of motherhood! “But it’s all fun,” she added. “They both need me in different ways.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think it’s appropriate for a 7-year-old to know about sex? What your argument for or against?

