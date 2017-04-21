Aaron Hernandez: Did He Murder Odin Lloyd To Hide His Alleged Homosexuality?

REX/Shutterstock

As if the Aaron Hernandez death case wasn’t jaw-dropping enough, new reports claim the former NFL star was allegedly gay. Not only that, but he may have murdered good friend Odin Lloyd to hide his supposed homosexuality. Here’s the latest!

Was Aaron Hernandez, 27, living a secret life? The late New England Patriots star sure had a fair share of skeletons in his closet, but his alleged homosexuality may be the biggest shocker yet. Now, two days after his unexpected death, multiple reports have come forward to suggest Aaron killed both himself and Odin Lloyd to hide his sexual orientation. Because Odin was a family friend, he knew the Aaron’s deepest secrets, including his bisexuality and the truth behind the double homicide many years ago, according to Newsweek.

Not only was Aaron an alleged bisexual, he also reportedly wrote a suicide note to his secret prison boyfriend before hanging himself from his Massachusetts cell with a bed sheet on April 19. Apparently the father-of-one’s homosexuality dates back to high school, when he was involved with a male classmate, Newsweek adds. And get this — Aaron reportedly moved a HUGE sum of money in a account for that classmate before his arrest for the Odin murder.

At this point many fans are probably wondering about Aaron’s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, who stuck my her man through all the ups and downs. Even though the couple never made it down the aisle, Shayanna legally took his name in 2005 and also provided him with a daughter — his only child. In the end, Shayanna did reveal some secrets about their romance, like when Aaron asked her to throw away a box from the basement and that he kept a gun in the house — but she never mentioned anything about sexual orientation. This case is getting wilder by the second!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Aaron was secretly gay and shot Odin because of it?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.