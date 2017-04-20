T.I. Thankful To Have Bernice Burgos in His Corner As His Marriage To Tiny Falls ‘Apart’

REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy of Instagram

Tiny made it pretty clear that she’s done with T.I. during her April 20 interview with Wendy Williams, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper has all the support he needs from alleged mistress Bernice Burgos.

Despite all of the drama surrounding Bernice Burgos in the shocking breakup of T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, the rapper is still tight with the model. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that T.I. is really leaning on her through the hard times.

“Bernice is innocent in all of this and TIP wants everyone to know that,” the insider revealed. “For the most part, She’s done nothing but stay behind the scenes and love and support him while his marriage was falling apart. He respects her for that and gets upset when fans and the media try to cast her as some home wrecker. She’s not. If anything Bernice has been one of the most loyal and loving people in his life.”

Tiny also said that Bernice was not the reason for their split when she visited Wendy Williams on April 20. “No. He’s not even with her, first of all, and she had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before, anyway,” Tiny explained. “We were already going through whatever we were going through. She just came in the picture after I had filed for divorce.”

However, that doesn’t mean Tiny likes the model. “The only problem I had with her was…somebody made a comment about her on my page. I said what I said. She replied. That’s cool, but then you come back with another video speaking about my marriage,” she explained. “That’s a no no. And then come back with the final video singing my song, and I’m feeling like, ‘OK, now you keep coming.'”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Bernice and T.I.’s current relationship? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.