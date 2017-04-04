Mel B Begged Friends Not To Call Cops On Ex Stephen Belafonte: Feared He’d Kill Her

FameFlynet

This is simply terrifying! Those around Mel B reportedly knew about her alleged physical abuse at the hands of ex Stephen Belafonte, but warned by the star not to go to the cops. We’ve got the details on how she feared he would kill her if word got out.

So horrifying! Mel B‘s marriage to Stephen Belefonte was allegedly a living Hell marred by physical violence from the very beginning according to new court papers she filed in order to obtain a restraining order. The former Spice Girl described him as a “large, extremely aggressive, hostile and violent individual” who subjected her to “multiple physical beatings” throughout their 10 year marriage. It turns out family, friends and co-workers were allegedly aware of her injuries, but the AGT judge begged them to stay quiet because she feared for her life!

TMZ reports that members of the 41-year-old’s close circle of friends and family, “didn’t believe her when she explained away various injuries, and when they confronted her, she had trouble hiding what she now says is the truth…that she was being viciously attacked by Stephen.” Over the years Mel has been photographed with bandages on her face and had bruises on her body that she now claims resulted from her estranged husband’s physical attacks.

As for why so many people allegedly knew she was in an abusive relationship but never called the authorities, the site says that was Mel’s doing as she was terrified that that he would kill her if the violence became known. She also feared for anyone who sounded the alarm about her torment, as she was scared Stephen would go after them as well, according to TMZ’s sources. That included crew and other talent from a variety of shows she appeared on over the years, including Dancing with the Stars, America’s Got Talent and Britain’s The X Factor. Apparently everyone respected Mel’s alleged pleas to remain quiet about her situation, as no police reports were ever filed. How sad.

