Milo Ventimiglia & 15 Famous Stars You Totally Forgot Were On ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Image Courtesy of NBC

There’s nothing like kicking back and watching ‘Law & Order: SVU’ reruns. Over the years, ‘SVU’ has had some pretty incredible guest stars. From Milo Ventimiglia to Miranda Lambert, these are the famous celebs you probably forgot (or had no idea) made an appearance on the hit crime show!

Pretty much everyone has been on Law & Order: SVU. The show has been on for 17 seasons and counting. It’s honestly shocking when an actor hasn’t been on an SVU episode. Before he was Jack Pearson on This Is Us and while he was playing Jess on Gilmore Girls, Milo Ventimiglia found time to make a quick guest spot on Law & Order: SVU. He appeared in an episode titled “Escape” way back in 2003.

The episode was super dark, with Milo playing the victim of a convicted child molester. Milo’s performance was gut-wrenching. When Milo cries, we all cry.

Milo isn’t the only major TV star who had a guest stint on everyone’s favorite Law & Order. Long before he played Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus appeared on SVU. His character, a charming rock star, was nothing like Daryl. As always, Norman captivated us from the start of the episode to the end of it.

Do you remember the time Miranda Lambert was on SVU? Probably not. The country superstar decided to try her hand at acting in an emotional 2012 episode. She played an actress named Lacey Ford who is sexually assaulted by a reality TV producer.

Oscar nominees Mahershala Ali, Rooney Mara, and Bradley Cooper, along with tennis pro Serena Williams, Jesse McCartney, and more also made notable appearances on the show. It’s time to gear up Netflix and watch all of these episodes!

