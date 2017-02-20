What’s a day in Corinne’s life like? Well, during this week’s hometown date, she takes ‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall through a normal day — which means a lavish shopping spree. Naturally, Nick is in shock by the whole thing!

“Shopping and me go hand in hand . . . we’re like white on rice,” Corinne Olympios tells the cameras on this week of The Bachelor, when she takes Nick Viall to her hometown in Miami, Florida. Usually on the show, the hometown dates give the ladies an opportunity to show where they live, and what they do on a regular basis — and well, that’s what Corinne did.

“Corinne is on a first name bases with everyone here. Every time Corinne walks into a store, it’s like Christmas morning to the people who are working at this store,” Nick, 36, says in the sneak peek for tonight’s episode. “I think that’s a good thing.”

“She wants to show me what an ordinary day looks like to Corinne, which is a very unordinary day for everyone else,” he adds, while in the dressing room trying out a sweatshirt and sweatpants she had picked out — the pants were $800 while the pullover was $650.

When checking out at the register, the employee tells Corinne her total: $3,423. Obviously, Nick can’t help but literally turn red and admit that he’s “red with anxiety,” while Corinne literally didn’t even crack a smile — clearly it wasn’t a new thing for her. Nick later jokes that if they end up together, he may need to get a few jobs.

However, Corinne has said it a dozen times — she runs a multi-million dollar company. Granted, none of us know what that company is, but we may get a better idea after the hometown dates when Nick gets to sit down with her family, and her nanny Raquel.

We’re looking forward to see Nick meet Raquel and her family this week, as well as the other families. HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick and Corinne make a good match? Let us know!