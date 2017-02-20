‘L&HH’: Stevie J’s Shocking Reaction To Young Dro’s Violent Threats

The Stevie J. and Young Dro feud is absolutely shocking — but apparently Stevie J. doesn’t think so! HollywoodLife.com got the exclusive reaction from the reality star, and it may surprise you.

“Dro‘s threats are nothing but a joke to Stevie, he’s not scared at all, he’s laughing about it,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “This kid wants to play like he’s so hard and so street, give me break. Stevie’s way harder than he’ll ever be.”

On Feb. 18, Stevie J, 45, reportedly called out Dro, 38, for allegedly dating a transgender model, starting a social media feud. Stevie exposed Dro’s alleged relationship with model Jmiyah Harrell, sharing alleged receipts of their X-rated conversations.

Stevie reportedly shared photos of Jmiyah, along with screengrabs of their intense, sexual conversations; he then commented on her page, tagging Dro and writing, “I’ve got the texts & dm’s. Stop trying to get hot off my BM before I expose you.”

However, HollywoodLife.com told you exclusively that this feud actually stems from Stevie’s ex, Joseline Hernandez, Stevie’s ex. “Stevie is going after Young Dro because of Joseline,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “He feels like he stepped over the line and he’s not having it. He’s not gonna stand back and let Dro disrespect him.”

“Stevie still has feelings for Joseline, the connection is still there,” the source added, adding that they are coparenting their daughter Bonnie Bella.

Dro previously spoke with us, revealing he had been working on a single called “Pop Dat,” with Joseline. “We put the song on hold when Joseline found out she was pregnant,” he said. “I didn’t want her working in the studio when she’s pregnant. I don’t want there to be any stress on the baby.”

HollywoodLifers, who’s side are you on? Team Dro or Team Stevie?