‘The Royals’ Recap: Jasper Confesses His Love To Eleanor & Liam Takes A Stand

Jasper finally poured his heart out to Eleanor on the season 3 finale of ‘The Royals,’ but is it too late for Jaspenor? Plus, Robert revealed his true self and Liam found an unlikely new ally in his quest to do what’s he thinks is right.

It’s almost coronation day! Everything is about to change for the royal family. Robert is eagerly preparing for the big day. Meanwhile, Kathryn’s sister is making her question her relationship with Robert. She hasn’t heard from him in days. Something’s not quite right.

Spencer informs Helena that Jack’s plane has crashed! Despite the fact that his mother’s boyfriend’s plane has crashed, Robert doesn’t seem surprised at all. Who else is giving him the side-eye?

Eleanor is busy packing every single piece of her life to go away with Sebastian. Eleanor is a little hesitant. She’s never been away from the family for so long. Sebastian assures her she’s doing the right thing, but she is leaving a LOT of baggage behind. Cough, Jasper.

Brothers At Odds

Liam actually flew to the island where Robert was stranded for seven months and finds out something very interesting. He brings back Robert’s flight helmet and confronts his brother. The boat that saved Robert came by several times before Robert signaled for help. A furious Robert goes on and on about how Liam was living a life of luxury while he was alone and stranded. Liam doesn’t buy Robert’s story anymore.

Robert wants Liam to admit his hatred for him. But Liam doesn’t budge. He wishes Robert had come back sooner and didn’t have to go through their father’s death alone. “I hate that you didn’t come back,” Liam says, “Because while you were hiding on that island, like that damn coward that you are, I was here watching dad die.”

That’s when Robert takes things too far. “Don’t you mean letting him die?” Robert spits back. “Or more specifically, letting him get stabbed while you fondled the help.” Liam lunges for Robert and pushes him to the ground. Jasper steps in to break up the fight. Robert lets Liam know that Jasper works him now. Robert is taking everything from Liam.

Robert commands Liam bow before him the next time he comes around. That’s never going to happen. Liam throws Robert a big “f**k you” before storming off.

Cyrus walks into his room and finds two people measuring it. Robert slithers in to warn Cyrus that this is the king’s room. He can take it back whenever he likes. This bossy new Robert also informs Cyrus that he has to find a purpose or he gets the boot at the palace. Cyrus doesn’t hold back like Liam did. He tells Robert to his face that he wishes his nephew had died on the island. Slay, Cyrus. Slay.

Liam pours out his thoughts to Eleanor about Robert. Eleanor thinks Liam is acting absolutely insane about all this. “The crown was his before it was an option for you,” Eleanor says to Liam. Nothing has ultimately changed in regards to the crown. It was Robert’s destiny before the crash and still is after his return. Eleanor can’t wrap her head around Liam’s claims and tells him he’s starting to remind her of Cyrus.

Three Words, Eight Letters

Eleanor questions Robert about his reasoning for inviting Sebastian to the People’s Gala. She feels like he was setting her up. They start talking about Jasper, and Eleanor admits it’s over. After she poured her heart out to him in a letter, all she got was radio silence. Robert knows or did something because he’s specifically asks her if there was a chance he didn’t get it. Her response gives Robert the answer he needs: she doesn’t have faith in Jasper anymore. He is such a sneaky bastard!

Jasper waits for Eleanor in her room, and Rosie catches him there. Later, she overhears Jasper talking with Sarah Alice. He admits that he truly loves Eleanor. Rosie must be a sap for love stories because she tells Jasper that Eleanor asked for him.

Sarah Alice sneaks around and finds the storybook she made that Jasper was supposed to give to Eleanor. As she goes through it, Eleanor remembers all their good moments together. As much as she tries to deny it, she still loves Jasper.

Jasper makes his way to Eleanor’s room and finally makes his big declaration of love. “I love you,” he says from the bottom of his heart. “I want to be with you for the rest of time and that’s exactly what I intend to do. Happily ever after? It’s real. And we’re going to find it together.”

Eleanor continues to put up a fight. She’s still hurt. She brings up that she told him she loved him, and he pushed her away. Jasper doesn’t know what she’s talking about. He never got the letter she wrote him. He doesn’t ask her to stay. He just wants her to be happy.

However, he does know Len better than anyone else. Being in a relationship with Jasper isn’t easy, but relationships aren’t meant to be so simple. He knows she’d be bored with anyone else, and she knows that, too. She tries to deny Jasper’s words, saying that Sebastian is the type of guy she’s looking for. “He’s not the guy for you,” Jasper says. “I am.”

Eleanor protests that she can’t get hurt again. It nearly broke her last time. “I know I hurt you,” he continues. “I’m not expecting you to just run back into my arms. If you leave this palace behind, don’t leave us behind. You’re my girl, princess. And I’m gonna love you no matter what.”

Yeah, I’m officially crying my eyes out. No big deal.

Reign Of Terror

Jack didn’t survive the plane crash. Helena tries to push out her feelings, but she’s clearly saddened. Helena accuses Cyrus of killing Jack, but Cyrus has bigger plans for Helena. He vows to ruin the coronation by blowing his brains out. He’s serious, too. He puts the bullets in his gun one-by-one and plays Russian Roulette. Cyrus has reached an all-time low.

Willow shows up to the palace. Robert gives her a list of potential brides. Her name is at the top of the list. Robert goes to see Kathryn and sleeps with her. He gets up to leave right after their little sex session. He tells her that he’s never going to see her again. Robert says he knew the whole time about Liam and calls Kathryn a “whore.”

Liam reveals to Helena that he’s not going to the coronation. He blames Robert for his father’s death. If Robert had been here, maybe Simon would never have gotten stabbed. Liam tries to get his mother to see that Robert is manipulating her, but she only calls Liam spoiled. He digs himself a big hole and gets slapped in the face. He warns Helena that Robert is the only son she’s going to have left when this is all over.

As the coronation nears, Robert remembers what his father told him not long ago. Even though Simon did everything he could to groom Robert to be the perfect king, Robert turned out to be arrogant and power hungry. The reason why Simon was disbanding the monarchy was because of Robert. “You will never make a great king,” Simon told Robert. OMG, DID ROBERT KILL SIMON!?!

Robert continues his reign of terror. He fires Spencer after catching him hugging Helena, and Liam’s word being to haunt Helena. A flashback reveals that Robert took Eleanor’s letter to Jasper and burned it. He’s the one who called Jasper’s father and got him to talk. Jesus, he is wicked. Let’s hope Len decides to give Jasper another chance!

Cyrus is ready to kill himself once and for all. Before he can pull the trigger, Liam knocks on his door. “I need your help,” Liam says. Suddenly, there’s hope on Cyrus’ face. “Come on,” Cyrus says.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the season finale of The Royals? Let us know!